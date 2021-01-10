JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.90

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €44.90 ($52.82) and last traded at €42.70 ($50.24), with a volume of 29173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €44.70 ($52.59).

A number of brokerages have commented on JST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $636.23 million and a PE ratio of 144.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

