Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

