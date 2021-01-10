Jennifer Newstead Sells 310 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $83,204.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
