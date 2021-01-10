Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 40,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $971,200.00.

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.04.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 468.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.