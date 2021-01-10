Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Radius Health, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Radius Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year.

RDUS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.07. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $22.94.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.45 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

