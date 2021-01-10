Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€117.00” Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.71 ($130.25).

FRA SY1 opened at €106.00 ($124.71) on Friday. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

