Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SC. Barclays upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 399,249 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% in the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,269,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

