JD Coin Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, JD Coin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $12,195.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00733114 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055003 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

