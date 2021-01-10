Jayshree Ullal Sells 785 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total transaction of $230,507.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,794.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total transaction of $17,586.60.

On Monday, December 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 10,293 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.48, for a total transaction of $2,794,343.64.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20.

On Friday, November 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $355,987.50.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35.

Shares of ANET opened at $306.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $307.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

