Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of NIPOF opened at $517.50 on Thursday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a one year low of $355.00 and a one year high of $685.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $511.83.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

