Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jamf stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.