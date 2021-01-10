Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “
JAMF stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.
About Jamf
