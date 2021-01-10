James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

