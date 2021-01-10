Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.95. 483,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $123.64 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

