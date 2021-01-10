J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $13.22 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.