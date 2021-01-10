iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $33.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.84.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

