Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Itafos (IFOS.V) (CVE:IFOS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.37. Itafos (IFOS.V) shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.31.

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

