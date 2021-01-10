iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

