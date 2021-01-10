iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. 2,033 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 44.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

