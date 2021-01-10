Irina Konstantinovsky Sells 26,844 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

