IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.24. 7,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 4,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.17% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

