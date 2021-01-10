Investors Buy Large Volume of CNX Resources Call Options (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,469 call options on the company. This is an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,867 call options.

CNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

In related news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 80.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after buying an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,391,000 after buying an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 183.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 916,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 2,016,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

