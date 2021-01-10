Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.18. Approximately 911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

