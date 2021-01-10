Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.16

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as low as $24.18. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $24.27, with a volume of 1,671,692 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 140.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the third quarter valued at about $119,108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 32,056 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

