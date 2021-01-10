Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.88

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and traded as high as $14.03. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 566,965 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

