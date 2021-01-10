Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$34.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of IFP opened at C$23.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.09. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$24.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.4245308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

