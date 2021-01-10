InterDigital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

InterDigital has raised its dividend by 12.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.2%.

IDCC stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

