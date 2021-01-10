Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of IPAR opened at $61.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,267,000. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

