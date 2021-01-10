Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $78.36 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,306,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after purchasing an additional 776,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

