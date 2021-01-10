Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum expects that the life sciences company will earn $3.30 per share for the year.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of IART stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.