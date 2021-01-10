INT Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, INT has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. INT has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00042951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.34 or 0.04229364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00319599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The official website for INT is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

