Insider Selling: Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Sells $380,300.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Terex stock opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.54 million. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 272.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 84,944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 28.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Terex by 27.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 153,288 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Terex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

