Insider Selling: Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Sells $539,872.74 in Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PENN stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $99.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

