Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $8,435,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,798 shares in the company, valued at $105,589,161.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, December 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,938,600.00.

NARI stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

