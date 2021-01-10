Insider Selling: Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Sells $15,676,710.00 in Stock

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 87,444 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $2,353,992.48.

On Thursday, December 17th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,753 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $2,781,192.15.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 58,340 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $1,502,255.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 240,000 shares of Denbury stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 453,000 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $10,582,080.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 30,211 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $546,516.99.

On Thursday, November 12th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 157,562 shares of Denbury stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $2,869,204.02.

NYSE:DEN opened at $27.99 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

