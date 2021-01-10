Insider Buying: Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Major Shareholder Buys 350,750 Shares of Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 350,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $999,637.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

