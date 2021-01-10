Insider Buying: B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) Insider Purchases £2,488.80 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM.L) (LON:BPM) insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk purchased 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,488.80 ($3,251.63).

Shares of LON:BPM opened at GBX 262 ($3.42) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.75. The stock has a market cap of £98.05 million and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a one year low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 278 ($3.63).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

