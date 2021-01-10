Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) shares traded down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Several research firms have commented on IFSUF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

