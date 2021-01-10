Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $456.88

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $456.88 and traded as high as $575.40. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $566.20, with a volume of 2,240,177 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Informa plc (INF.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 553.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 456.88. The firm has a market cap of £8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

