Infinitecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $796,387.90 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $796,387.90 and $4,277.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 71% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 471.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

Infinitecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

