Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.80. 1,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

