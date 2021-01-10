Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $432.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 574.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 67.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.