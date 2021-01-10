Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.94.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
