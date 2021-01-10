Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.94.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 39.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

