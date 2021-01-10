imbrex (REX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. imbrex has a market cap of $158,020.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, imbrex has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00043368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 61.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.81 or 0.04218783 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00292025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (REX) is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official website is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

