IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Tops $127.49 on Top Exchanges

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $254,983.87 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be purchased for approximately $127.49 or 0.00332887 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded up 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.98 or 0.04083635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00310844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

