IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $94.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

IDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of IDACORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDACORP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.20.

IDA stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.42. IDACORP has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $425.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

