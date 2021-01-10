iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICAD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get iCAD alerts:

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iCAD by 621.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 41.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.