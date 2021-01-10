Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $61.25 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.
Iberdrola Company Profile
Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.
