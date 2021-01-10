Iberdrola, S.A. (IBDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $61.25 on Friday. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 10.44%.

IBDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

