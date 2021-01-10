IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after acquiring an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,809,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,445,000 after purchasing an additional 110,742 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after buying an additional 1,549,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,402,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.