Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hydrophi Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Hydrophi Technologies Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 250,000 shares trading hands.

About Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG)

HydroPhi Technologies Group, Inc develops water-based clean energy technologies for the transportation industry. The company offers HydroPlant, a technology system, which uses water-based clean energy system that is designed to provide fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the internal combustion engine.

