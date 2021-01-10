Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $538.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 531.48 ($6.94), with a volume of 90996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524 ($6.85).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 443.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 460.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of -31.83.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

