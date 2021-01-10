Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.96.

HBAN opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 68,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

